Popular actor Amit Mistry passes away

Popular Gujarati and Hindi film actor Amit Mistry passes away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 47. He was with his mother at his residence at Andheri when he took his last breath at around 9.30 in the morning. His sudden death shocked his colleagues and the industry people. Many mentioned, he was a very fit and fine person and had no underlining medical condition. “He was fine in the morning. Had his breakfast and even exercised before he suffered a cardiac arrest. It’s an absolutely shocking news,” said the actor’s manager Maharshi Desai.

The actor had worked in theatre, TV shows, and movies. He was recently seen in the Amazon Prime web series Bandish Bandits playing musician Devendra Rathod. Shor in the city, Bey Yaar, Tenali Rama, Kya Kehna, Ek Chalis Ki Last Locals, etc are his starred films. The Cine And TV Artists Association (CINTAA) tweeted, ” #CINTAA expresses its deepest condolence on the demise of #AmitMistry (Member since 2004)”. Many of his colleagues also shared their thoughts about his sudden separation. Actor Kubbra Sait tweeted, “You’ll be missed on earth @Actoramitmistry Condolences to the family,”. Lyricist Swanand Kirkire shared his condolences on Twitter and wrote, “Amit Mistry ? No …this is unbelievable. He was an amazing Actor and a real happy soul.”