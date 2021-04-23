Reliance Industries Ltd has acquired Britain’s iconic country club and luxury golf resort Stoke Park

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd has bought Britain’s iconic country club and luxury golf resort, Stoke Park, for £57 million (about Dh290 million). The acquisition adds to Reliance’s current stake in Oberoi hotels and hotel/managed residences in Mumbai that it’s developing.

The UK-based firm, which owns a hotel and golf course in Buckinghamshire, UK, will add to Reliance’s consumer and hospitality assets, the firm said in a filing late on Thursday.

“Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Ltd (RIIHL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, has on April 22, 2021, acquired the entire issued share capital of Stoke Park Limited, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom, for £57 million,” it said.

Stoke Park has always had a close relationship to Pinewood Studios and the British film industry. Two James Bond movies — Goldfinger (1964) and Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) were filmed at Stoke Park. The epic duel between James Bond (Sean Connery) and Goldfinger (Gert Frobe) is still considered to be the most famous game of golf in cinematic history, the Park stated on its website.

Stoke Park hosts 49 luxury bedrooms and suits, 27-hole golf course, 13 tennis courts and 14 acres of private gardens.