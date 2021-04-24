Covid-19 Update: 1072 new coronavirus cases reported in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate remained firm at 96% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate is also unchanged at 1.7%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

Meanwhile, 1072 new coronavirus cases along with 858 new recoveries and 9 new deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 447 were recorded in Riyadh, 236 in Makkah, 164 in the the Eastern Province, 42 in Madinah, 41 in Asir, 28 in Jazan, 23 in Tabuk, 20 in Hail, 14 in the Northern Borders region, 11 in Najran and 10 in Al-Jouf.

The overall infection tally has reached at 411,263. The total recoveries stands at 394,529. The death toll is at 687.

At present there are 9847 people under medical treatment. In this 122 were in critical condition. Over 8 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saudi Arabia to date.