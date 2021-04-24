Covid-19 Update: 1152 new recoveries reported in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the coronavirus situation in Bahrain. 1,053 new coronavirus cases along with 1,152 recoveries and 3 new deaths were reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours . The newly diagnosed cases include 444 expatriate workers, 561 contacts of active cases, and 48 travel related.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 169,254. The total recoveries now stand at 158,133. The death toll is at 617. At present there are 10,504 active cases in Bahrain.

As many as 15,567 Covid-19 tests were carried out on April 23.There are currently 96 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 185 cases receiving treatment. 10,408 cases are in stable condition.