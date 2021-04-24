DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

Covid-19 Update: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expresses solidarity with India

Apr 24, 2021, 04:10 pm IST

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and other top Pakistani minister has expressed solidarity with India over the Covid-19 situation. Pakistani leaders had also extended their support to fight the pandemic.

Also Read:

” I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood & the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together”, tweeted Imran Khan.

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary also expressed his solidarity with the Indian people. ” In these difficult times our prayers are with people of #India may God be kind and may these difficult times gets over soon. #coronavirus”, tweeted Fawad Chaudhary.

Earlier on Thursday, a charitable organisation in Pakistan named Edhi Welfare Trust had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending its help to India in fighting the second wave of Covid-19. The organisation said that it will send a fleet of 50 ambulances and support staff to help the nation.

Tags
Apr 24, 2021, 04:10 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button