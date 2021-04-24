Covid-19 Update: Record number of new cases reported in Oman

The Ministry Health in Oman has informed that the country has reported a record number of new coronavirus cases and deaths in April. 1508 new coronavirus cases along with 16 new deaths were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached at 185,278. The total recoveries now stand at 165,051. The death toll is at 1942. The recovery rate is at 89.08%. The fatality rate is at 1.05%.

At present there are 18,285 active cases which comprises 9.87% of the total cases. In the last 24 hours, 107 people were admitted in hospitals. At present there are 822 people are admitted in hospitals. In this 266 are admitted in ICUs.