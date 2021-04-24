Gulf country issues new rules for air travellers

A gulf country has issued new rules for air travellers. Saudi Arabia has issued the new rules. The new rules were announced by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) in Saudi Arabia.

As per the new rules, boarding passes must only be issued to passengers whose health status, as recorded by the Tawakkalna application, is “immune” or “not been confirmed with infection.”

Also Read: 1072 new coronavirus cases reported in Saudi Arabia

The GACA has asked the airlines operating in the country and Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority to make it sure that the passenger data is linked to the Tawakkalna application. Tawakkalna status alone will be sufficient proof that a person is not suffering from coronavirus infection, and there will be no need for supporting documents.