Lebanon launches indigenously built electric sports car, “Quds Rise”

Lebanon’s indigenously built electric sports car “Quds Rise” was launched on Saturday. The red sports car is the project of Lebanese-born Palestinian businessman Jihad Mohammad.

Jihad Mohammad is the director of Lebanon-based firm EV Electra which made “Quds Rise.” “Quds Rise,” is the Arabic name of Jerusalem.

Mohammad told reporters that “Quds Rise” is “the first automobile to be made locally.” He proudly announced that it was built in Lebanon “from start to finish.”

He was speaking to reporters during the launch of the prototype. The golden logo shaped like the Dome of the Rock, the shrine in Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque compound, Islam’s third holiest site, is emblazoned in front of the car.

Mohammad, 50, had set up the company EV Electra four years ago. The 300 members of staff include Lebanese and Palestinian engineers. Mohammad’s long-term goal is to compete on the international market for hybrid and electric cars, as well as to make sales in Lebanon.

The car sale in Lebanon was at a record low during the first two months of 2021. So Mohammad has come up with many offers for potential buyers.

To charge its new electric cars, EV Electra plans to set up around 100 recharging stations across the country which would use solar and wind power.

Lebanon is facing a severe economic crunch since late 2019 and this has plunged more than half the population into poverty.