Supreme court justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar dies at 62

New Delhi: Supreme Court Judge Mohan M Shantanagoudar, 62, died at a private hospital in Gurgaon on Friday. According to the PTI news agency, he died of a lung infection. He has previously served as the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon with a lung infection. He was treated in the intensive care unit due to a serious health condition. He suffered a cardiac arrest at 10.15 pm in Medanta Hospital.

The judge had expressed his wish to be buried next to his mother, who died in July last year, his family members said. Mohan M Shantanagoudar was appointed as a Supreme Court Judge on February 17, 2017. He was born on May 5, 1958, and enrolled as a lawyer on September 5, 1980. Justice Shantanagoudar was appointed Additional Judge of the Karnataka High Court on May 12, 2003, and became a permanent judge in September 2004.