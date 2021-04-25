US deeply concerned, Working to deploy support to India: Top Official

The United States is “deeply concerned by the severe COVID outbreak in India,” White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said this morning as he elaborated on the details of the efforts being made to offer help. India has been recording over 3 lakh Covid cases for the last three days as the country’s caseload hits a grim world record.

“The U.S. is deeply concerned by the severe COVID outbreak in India. We are working around the clock to deploy more supplies and support to our friends and partners in India as they bravely battle this pandemic. More very soon,” Jake Sullivan tweeted.

“We are in active conversations at high levels and plan to quickly deploy additional support to the Government of India and Indian health care workers as they battle this latest severe outbreak. We will have more to share very soon,” the spokeswoman told

India reported a record rise in coronavirus infections of 349,691, the death toll has sky rocketed and the crematoriums across the country is burning life less bodies non stop. At many places people buried their loved one’s bodies on the platforms due to no place in the crematoriums. Delhi observed mass cremation of bodies.