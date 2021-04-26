Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate remains unchanged in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has remained unchanged at 96% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate is firm at 1.7%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, 958 new coronavirus cases along with 1047 new recoveries and 13 new deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 364 were recorded in Riyadh, 234 in Makkah, 145 in the the Eastern Province, 47 in Asir, 37 in Madinah, Al Khaseem 29, 28 in Jazan, 20 in Tabuk, 19 in Hail, 10 in the Northern Borders region, 10 in Najran, 8 in Al-Jouf and Al Baha 7.

Till now 413,174 coronavirus cases were reported in Saudi Arabia. In this 396, 604 were recovered. The death toll is at 6913. At present there are 9657 people under medical treatment in the country. In this 1290 people are in critical care.

Meanwhile, 24,288 violations of the Covid-19 regulations were reported in the country in one week. Riyadh recorded the highest number with 8,362 violations, followed by Makkah (5,079), the Eastern Province (3,072), Qassim (1,772), Jouf (1,330), Madinah (1,243), Asir (810), Hail (705), Tabuk (623), Baha (534), the Northern Borders (417), Jazan (227), and Najran (114).