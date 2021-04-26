Covid-19 updates: Kerala recorded 21,890 new coronavirus cases

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 21,890 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Kozhikode 3251, Ernakulam 2515, Malappuram 2455, Thrissur 2416, Thiruvananthapuram 2272, Kannur 1618, Palakkad 1342, Kottayam 1275, Alappuzha 1183, Kasaragod 1086, Idukki 779, Kollam 741, Wayanad 500 and Pathanamthitta 457.

It has been confirmed today that 28 deaths in the last few days were due to Covid-19. This brings the total death toll to 5138. About 70 health workers were affected. Health workers from Kannur 17, Kasaragod 12, Wayanad 9, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Palakkad 6 each, Kollam, Ernakulam, Kozhikode 3 each, Pathanamthitta 2, Kottayam, Idukki and Malappuram 1 each were affected.

96,378 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 22.71. Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CB Nat, Trunat, POCT. PCR, RT A total of 1,52,13,100 samples have been tested so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.

The test results of 7943 people who were diagnosed and treated were negative. Thiruvananthapuram 806, Kollam 295, Pathanamthitta 414, Alappuzha 688, Kottayam 286, Idukki 350, Ernakulam 801, Thrissur 861, Palakkad 320, Malappuram 825, Kozhikode 1074, Wayanad 117, Kannur 683 and Kasaragod 423 were found to be negative today. With this, 2,32,812 people have been diagnosed with the disease and are still undergoing treatment. 11,89,267 people have so far been freed from Covid.

There are currently 4,98,196 people under monitoring in various districts of the state. Of these, 4,77,778 are under home / institutional quarantine and 20,418 in hospitals. A total of 3731 people were admitted to the hospital today. Today there are 4 new hotspots. Excluded from an area hotspot. There are currently a total of 550 hotspots.

Today, 230 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 20,088 people were infected through contact. Contact sources for 1502 are not clear. Kozhikode 3176, Ernakulam 2470, Malappuram 2344, Thrissur 2392, Thiruvananthapuram 1934, Kannur 1425, Palakkad 565, Kottayam 1184, Alappuzha 1180, Kasaragod 1034, Idukki 751, Kollam 730, Wayanad 483 and Pathanamthitta 420 were affected by the disease.