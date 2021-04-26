Health Ministry announces pregnant women can take anti-coronavirus vaccines

JEDDAH — Health Ministry on Sunday announces that pregnant women can now obtain doses of Anti-Coronavirus vaccines in Saudi Arabia.“The Ministry of Health announces the availability of COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant women, based on the recommendations of the Specialized Scientific Committee,” the ministry said on its official Twitter account.

“Furthermore, studies indicate that there is no harm to the pregnant woman or the fetus. However, if she happens to catch an infection from the virus, this can cause severe complications, threatening the pregnancy,” the ministry added. ‘‘Everyone, including pregnant women and those seeking to become pregnant, should get a COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccines are safe and effective,’’ the society said in a statement. So far, more than 8 million people have received the vaccine.