Indian Railway announces 7 special trains: Check full list

The Indian Railway has announced that it will run 7 summer special trains to control the rush of the passengers. The Northern Railway has announced this. These 7 special trains will run between Delhi and Bihar. These trains will run single side trips as fully reserved train services.

All these trains will consist of sleeper and second seating (reserved) class coaches. Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board this special train.

Here’s a list of Summer Special trains:

1. 04474 – Delhi Jn to Muzaffarpur Jn – 27 April

2. 04476 – New Delhi to Bhagalpur – 27 April

3. 04478 – Delhi Jn to Saharsa Jn – 28 April

4. 04480 – New Delhi to Jaynagar – 29 April

5. 04482 – Delhi Jn to Sitamarhi – 29 April

6. 04484 – New Delhi to Darbanga Jn – 30 April

7. 04486 – Delhi Jn to Katihar Jn -30 April

7 Summer Special trains (single side trips) to be run by Northern Railways to facilitate the passengers pic.twitter.com/1Vrj2P0D1r — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021

Earlier, the Northern Railways had operated three special trains from Delhi to Bihar from April 21. Similarly, Western Railways also started two special trains between Mumbai and Bihar’s Bhagalpur and additional two trips of a special train between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Raxaul.