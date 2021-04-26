Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

The domestic benchmark indices had ended higher in the Indian share market. The BSE Sensex 508 points or 1.06% higher at 48,386.51. NSE Nifty surged 144 points or 1% to close at 14,485. All the 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange, barring the index of pharma shares, ended higher.

The top gainers in the market were ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Grasim Industries, HDFC Life, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, Power Grid, Eicher Motors, Tech Mahindra, SBI Life, Bajaj Auto and Reliance Industries. The top losers in the market were Cipla, Britannia Industries, HCL Technologies, BPCL, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Maruti Suzuki .

Also Read: Indian rupee gains against US dollar, UAE dirham

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,360.76 crore