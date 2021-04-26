Vaccinated women sell breast milk online

International media reported that women vaccinated against Covid-19 are selling their breast milk online. As per reports, the breast milk of vaccinated women increases immunity in people.

A website named ‘On Only The Breast’, has introduced an offer that Covid-19 antibody milk at 2 US dollar. The website is devoted to the buying and selling of breast milk. One ad advertises that the donor has been vaccinated with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and offers milk at $2.50 an ounce: “Provide your baby with safe antibodies!” it reads.

A study published by the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology claims that the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines generated a robust immunity response in pregnant and lactating women, and that antibodies were transferred via the placenta and breast milk.

“Antibodies found in breast milk of these women showed strong neutralizing effects, suggesting a potential protective effect against infection in the infant,” claim researchers.

But some other researchers claim that breast milk bought online may have high rates of bacterial contamination and been stored in suboptimal conditions during shipping. A 2013 study found “high levels of overall bacterial growth and frequent contamination with pathogenic bacteria” in breast milk samples bought through the Internet.