Covid-19 Update: 1128 new coronavirus cases reported in Oman

The Ministry of health in Oman has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 1128 new coronavirus cases along with 1145 new recoveries and 9 deaths were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. The total confirmed cases in the country have now touched 191398 including 170929 recoveries and 1992 deaths.

Also Read: UAE based air carrier announces special offer

The Ministry has also informed that a total of 38,389 people have entered institutional quarantine from the start of the year up to April 25. Some 11,086 people are currently under institutional isolation across 609 shelter centres in the country.

The fatality rate is at 1% in Oman. The recovery rate is at 89.3%. At present there are 18,477 active cases in the country in which 283 are admitted in ICUs.