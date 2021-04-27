Covid-19 Update: Coronavirus cases increases in Saudi Arabia

The coronavirus cases has increased in Saudi Arabia. The recovery rate from coronavirus infection remain unchanged at 96%. The fatality rate is also unchanged at 1.7% in Saudi Arabia. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, 1045 new coronavirus cases along with 983 new recoveries and 9 new deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. The highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 419, followed by Makkah with 221, the Eastern Province with 155, Asir recorded 50, and Madinah confirmed 37 cases.

The overall infection tally has reached at 414,219. The total recoveries now stand at 397,587. The death toll is at 6922. At present there are 9710 active cases under medical supervision. In this 1277 are in critical condition.