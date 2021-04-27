Jobs in UAE: A top UAE based bank is hiring executives, salary up to Dh7,000

A top bank in UAE has invited applicant to attend an interview for the post of sales executive. The UAE based bank is hiring suitable persons for the post of sales executives for credit cards and personal loans.

The applicants must at least have an experience of one to two years. A salary package ranging between Dh5,000 to Dh7,000 will be given to the selected candidates.

The vacancy is open for both male and female candidates. All candidates must possess good communication skills and up to two years of sales experience of credit cards, loans, insurance, etc. in the UAE. Candidates who are on a visit/transferable visa may also apply for the job.

Walk-in interviews for the jobs will run from April 28 to May 5 (excluding Friday) from 10am to 2pm at Al Masaood Tower 2, Office No, 302, Port Saeed, Deira. Candidates attending interviews must bring their CVs and credentials.