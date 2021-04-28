Covid-19 Update: 9 coronavirus deaths reported in Oman

The Ministry of Health in Oman has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 928 new coronavirus cases along with 919 recoveries and 9 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Oman. The total number of confirmed cases in Oman have now touched 192326 . The total recoveries now stands at 171848 . The death toll is at 2001.

The recovery rate is at 89.4% and the fatality rate is at 1% in Oman. At present there are 18,477 active cases in the country. This comprises 9.6% of the total cases. In this 275 are in critical condition are admitted in ICUs.

Meanwhile, a group of expats has been arrested on Wednesday in Al Buraimi Governorate for violating the Covid-19 safety guidelines imposed in the country.