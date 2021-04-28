Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate slips in Saudi Arabia

Recovery rate has slipped down in Saudi Arabia. The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has reached at 95.9% from 96%. The fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.7%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, 1062 new coronavirus cases along with 867 new recoveries and 13 deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 458 were recorded in Riyadh, 231 in Makkah, 136 in the the Eastern Province, 50 in Asir, 41 in Madinah, 32 in Jazan, 21 in Tabuk, 20 in Hail, 14 in Najran, 13 in the Northern Borders region, and seven in Al-Jouf.

The overall infection tally has reached at 415,281. The total recoveries now stand at 398,454. The death toll is at 6935. At present there are 9892 people under medical treatment. In this 1298 people were in critical condition and are admitted in ICUS.