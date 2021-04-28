Amid Covid crisis Home Ministry says Delhi NCT Act is in force, “Lieutenant Governor” to take charge

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, which gives primacy to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) over the elected government in the city, has come into force and the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued a notification saying the provisions of the Act came into effect from April 27.

According to the legislation, the “government” in Delhi means the “Lieutenant Governor” and the city government will now have to seek the opinion of the L-G before taking any executive action.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act 2021 (15 of 2021), the Central Government hereby appoints the 27th April 2021 as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force,” the notification signed by additional secretary in the MHA, Govind Mohan, said.

When the bill was passed by Parliament, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had termed it a “sad day for Indian democracy”.