Malayali expat won fortune at Dubai Duty Free raffle

Apr 28, 2021, 10:03 pm IST

Yet another Malayali expat has won fortune at the Dubai Duty Free raffle draw. Malayali expat named Jayan Palakkal based in Sharjah has won a  a BMW 760Li xDrive at the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotion.

Jayan Palakkal belongs to to the  group of 25 employees of the school transport service company  who won US dollar 1 million in on March 21 in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotion.  The  group of expats working in the same company has taken the ticket under  the name of a Malayali named  Rahul Kovithala Thazheveettil.

Dean Post, a  South African national based in Dubai had  won a Mercedes Benz GLE 53 4M AMG. A Pakistani national named  Muhammad Ali Atara had  won a BMW R 1250 RS motorbike. Hafeezur Rahman, an Indian national based in Dubai, won an Aprilla RSV4 Factory motorbike.

 

 

 

