Vaccine registration of people over eighteen years of age will start today

New Delhi: Vaccination of people above the age of 18 will begin today in the country as the spread of Covid intensifies. Peoples can register their names in the CoWin and Aarogya Setu apps from 4 am. The vaccine will be given to those above the age of 18 from May 1. At the same time, various ministries will meet tomorrow to assess the country’s oxygen supply. For the last six days, the daily incidence of the disease has been over three lakh. The daily death toll is approaching 3,000. Covid curfew imposed in Karnataka has been imposed strict restrictions for 14 days until May 12.

“An increased demand is expected once the vaccination is opened for all. For the purpose of crowd control, registering on CoWIN portal and making an appointment to get a vaccine will be mandatory for those aged between 18 and 45 years. Walks-in will not be allowed in the beginning so that there is no chaos,” an official said. India has already administered 14.09 crore doses of the two vaccines approved for emergency use – Covishield and Covaxin.