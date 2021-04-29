Air India announces important decision

The national air carrier of India, Air India has made an important announcement. The public sector airline company said that it will resume commercial passenger flight service to England. Air India will resume flights to the UK from May 1. Air India had suspended to and from flights to the UK between April 24 and 30 due to fresh restrictions imposed by England.

Air India will resume services partially from May 1 to 15, connecting New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru to the UK’s Heathrow Airport.

(2/4) Booking open through Air India Website, Mobile App, Booking Offices, Call centre & Authorised Travel agents. Passengers who are already booked on these dates and wishing to travel, will be required to rebook and revalidate their bookings. — Air India (@airindiain) April 28, 2021

Air India has scheduled flights to UK’s Heathrow Airport on May 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, and 14. While flights from Mumbai to London’s Heathrow have been scheduled on May 1, 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, and 15. Flights between Bengaluru to London are scheduled for May 5 and 12.

(4/4) It will be the sole responsibility of the passengers to ensure his/her eligibility to enter the destination country. Air India will accept no liability if non compliance results in denied boarding. — Air India (@airindiain) April 28, 2021

Several countries had suspended flights from Indi and imposed entry ban on passengers coming from India citing the Covid-19 situation in the country.