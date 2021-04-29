DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Air India announces important decision

Apr 29, 2021, 03:56 pm IST

The national air carrier of India, Air India has made an important announcement. The public sector airline company said that it will resume commercial passenger flight service to England.  Air India will resume flights to the UK from May 1. Air India had suspended to and from flights to the UK between April 24 and 30 due to fresh restrictions imposed by England.

Air India will resume services partially from May 1 to 15, connecting New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru to the UK’s Heathrow Airport.

Air India has scheduled flights to UK’s Heathrow Airport on May 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, and 14. While flights from Mumbai to London’s Heathrow have been scheduled on May 1, 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, and 15. Flights between Bengaluru to London are scheduled for May 5 and 12.

Several countries had suspended flights from Indi and imposed entry ban on passengers coming from India citing the Covid-19 situation in the country.

