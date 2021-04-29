Commodity Market: Gold prices surge again

The price of gold has surged again in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures surged up by 0.4% to Rs.47,265 per 10 gram. Silver futures were rose 1.1% to Rs.68534 per kg. In the previous session, gold had declined 0.42% while silver had slumped 1.75%.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has reached at Rs.35,440 up by Rs.120 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4430 higher by Rs.15. On Wednesday, gold was priced at Rs. 35,320.

In the international market the price of spot gold was up 0.2% at US dollar 1,784.94 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver gained 0.6% to US dollar 26.34 per ounce while platinum was up 0.3% at US dollar 1,222.93.