Covid 19: Pregnant Indian doctor, tested coronavirus negative, dies due to Covid

Dubai: A 25-year-old pregnant doctor in India, who was a former student in Dubai, died following COVID-19 complexities back home.

On Tuesday, Dr Maha Basheer, who was six months pregnant with her first child, had tested negative but lost her baby days before yielding to complexities.

Dr Maha, a native of Kerala, did her schooling in Dubai and also went for medical entrance coaching class here, according to her ex-classmates. She later came to India for higher studies and did MBBS in Karnataka.

She got married last year, tested COVID-19 positive by mid-April and was admitted to the same hospital where she was working in Mangalore. Her husband Dr Shawafer Muhammed is currently doing MD.

A former batchmate of Dr Maha told Gulf News from India, “Apparently, she did not have major symptoms initially. Doctors tried to save the baby first. Unfortunately, they could not and she also succumbed to the complications.”

As per the reports from India said Dr Maha had tested negative two days before she passed away. Her final rituals were performed at her hometown Thalassery in Kerala on Wednesday.