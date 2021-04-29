Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate remains firm in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate has remained firm in Saudi Arabia. The recovery rate is at 95.9%. The fatality rate also remained unchanged at 1.7%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

Meanwhile, 1026 new coronavirus cases along with 1055 new recoveries and 11 new deaths were also reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 441 were recorded in Riyadh, 233 in Makkah, 133 in the the Eastern Province, 49 in Asir, 33 in Madinah, 33 in Jazan, 21 in Hail, 18 in Tabuk, 16 in the Northern Borders region, 10 in Najran, and 8 in Al-Jouf.

Till now 416,307 confirmed cases were reported in Saudi Arabia. The total recoveries is at 399,509. The death toll is at 6946. At present there are 9852 active cases under medical supervision. In this 1312 are in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs.