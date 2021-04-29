Gulf country issues weather warning

A gulf country has issued a weather warning. Oman has issued the weather alert. National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre at Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued the alert.

“The National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre weather analysis indicates that the Sultanate may be affected by a trough of low pressure (Al Khair Trough) starting from Thursday, April 29 to Saturday, May 1, 2021″, said a statement issued by Civil Aviation Authority.

“Farmers, livestock breeders and beekeepers to take the necessary precautions to ensure their own safety apart from ensuring the safety of their livestock and beehives. It is urged to keep them away from the trajectory of wadis’ flow, or valley streams, and not to leave the beehives in low-lying areas”, said the alert issued by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources in Oman.