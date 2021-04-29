State government suspends passenger buses from this state

Madhya Pradesh state government has decided to suspend the passenger from and to Uttar Pradesh. The passenger bus service has been suspended till May 7. The decision was taken after considering the coronavirus situation in the state.

The Madhya Pradesh state transport commissioner has issued the order for suspending interstate movement of passenger buses and All India Permit vehicles between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Bus services to Uttar Pradesh to remain suspended from 29th April till 7th May: Madhya Pradesh government — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021

Madhya Pradesh had earlier suspended the movement of passenger buses from states like- Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 12,758 COVID-19 cases that raised the tally of infections to 5,38,165, including 5,424 deaths.