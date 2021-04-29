The reason behind recent surge of coronavirus cases in India revealed

As per experts, the muted variant of coronavirus found in England is behind the recent surge of Covid-19 infection in India. As per a report in an UK daily, the UK Covid-19 variant has spread rapidly in India. The muted virus has increased infection by 10 times in some areas.

As per the report, the Kent variant, first found in South East England last year is behind the recent surge of cases in India. As per the health experts in India, the Kent variant, B117, has exploded in regions across the country.

In many states in the country , including Kerala and Delhi, the proportion of cases being caused by the strain has doubled in the past month as it continues to spread out of control. In Delhi it accounted for 50 per cent of cases and in Kerala, the percentage of cases caused by B117 surged from just 3.8 per cent in March to 30.5 per cent by last weekend.

“Punjab played a key role in the rise of cases related to the B117 variant. There were at least four major clusters [at] marriages and farmer protests from February 1 to February 28, that are responsible for large spikes. By March, Delhi was warned about a possible 15,000 critical cases”, said Dr Sujeet Singh, director of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).