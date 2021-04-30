Covid-19 Update: 1974 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 1974 new coronavirus cases along with 1836 new recoveries and 3 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Till now 520,236 confirmed cases were reported in UAE. In this 500,779 people were recovered. The death toll is at 1587. At present there are 17,870 active cases in the country.

The ministry has conducted 204,093 additional ovid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 43.9 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE.

The countries with the highest total number of cases are the United States, India and Brazil, which recorded 3,001 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing its overall toll to 401,186.