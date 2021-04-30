Covid-19 Update: Total recoveries crossed 4 lakh in Saudi Arabia

The total recoveries crossed 4 lakh in Saudi Arabia. The recovery rate remained unchanged 95.9%. The fatality rate also remain unchanged at 1.7%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

Meanwhile, 1056 new coronavirus cases along with 1071 new recoveries and 11 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the country. Of the new cases, 446 were recorded in Riyadh, 253 in Makkah, 136 in the the Eastern Province, 52 in Asir, 33 in Madinah, 28 in Jazan, 20 in Hail, 15 in Tabuk, 14 in the Northern Borders region, 15 in Najran, and 6 in Al-Jouf.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached at 416,307. The total recoveries is at 400,580. The death toll is at 6957. At present there are 9826 people under medical treatment. In this 1335 were admitted ICUS.