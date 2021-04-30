State government issues new new Covid-19 restrictions

West Bengal state government has issued new Covid-19 restrictions in the state. The new guidelines were imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. The West Bengal state government has ordered to close the shopping malls, restaurants, beauty parlours, gyms, spas, and swimming pools.

As per the new order, bazars, marketplaces will be allowed to operate from 7am-10am and 3pm-5pm. However, home deliveries will be permitted.

Meanwhile, the state has reported 96 deaths and 17,411 new cases. The death toll has reached at 11,248. The coronavirus tally topped the 8-lakh-mark to settle at 8,10,955. The state now has 1,10,241 active cases. At least 53,724 samples were tested during this period.