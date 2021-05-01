Banks in India will remain closed 12 days in May: Full list

The banks in India will remain closed for 12 days in May. As per the holiday calendar list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) banks in the country will get 12 holidays in May.

The Reserve Bank of India classifies the bank holidays in three categories -the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Banks will also remain closed on the second and the fourth Saturdays in May and four Sundays.

But all these holidays are not observed in all the states and they vary as per the specific state or region. Only gazetted holidays are observed by banks all over the country.

Here is the complete list of bank holidays in May 2021:

May 1, 2021: Maharashtra Din/May Day (Labour Day)

May 2, 2021: Weekly off (Sunday)

May 7, 2021: Jumat-ul-Vida

May 8, 2021: Second Saturday

May 9, 2021: Weekly off (Sunday)

May 13, 2021: Ramzan-Id (Id-Ul-Fitr) (Shawal-1)May 14, 2021: Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya

May 16, 2021: Weekly off (Sunday)

May 22, 2021: Fourth Saturday

May 23, 2021: Weekly off (Sunday)

May 26, 2021: Buddha Pournima

May 30, 2021: Weekly off (Sunday)