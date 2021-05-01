Bollywood actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal Dies Of COVID-19

Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, who was known for his performance in Anil Kapoor’s series 24 and web-series Special OPS, died of COVID-19. The 52-year-old actor was a retired Army officer.

The news of Bikramjeet Kanwarpal’s death was announced by filmmaker Vikram Bhatt on social media. Vikram Bhatt worked with Bikramjeet Kanwarpal on many films, including Creature 3D and Horror Story.

Sharing a photo of the late actor, Vikram Bhatt wrote on Instagram: “Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passes away. Taken from us by the cruel pandemic. I have done a lot of films with him and this doesn’t get closer home. The days are turning into one long obituary and yet each life that we lose cannot be just a number. We cannot allow it to become a number. Each a special friend. May his soul rest in peace.”