Covid-19 Update: 964 new recoveries reported in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate has remained unchanged at 95.9% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate is also unchanged at 1.7% in the country. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, 1048 new coronavirus cases along with 964 recoveries and 11 new deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 379 were recorded in Riyadh, 277 in Makkah, 141 in the the Eastern Province, 46 in Asir, 41 in Madinah, 35 in Jazan, 33 in Tabuk, 21 in Hail, 15 in Najran, 14 in the Northern Borders region and eight in Al-Jouf.

Thus the number of confirmed cases has surged to 418,411. The total recoveries mounted to 401,544. The death toll is at 6968.

At present there are 9899 active cases under medical supervision. In this 1333 people were in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs.