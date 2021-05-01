Covid-19 updates: Kerala recorded 35,636 new cases today

Thiruvananthapuram: Today 35636 new Covid-19 cases reported in the state. The latest figures come as Kerala moves towards closure amid a spate of Covid cases. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced this at a press conference.

The test positivity rate in the state remains above 20 per cent. Today’s test positivity is 24.33%. According to the CM, 146,747 Kovid tests have been confirmed in the state in the last 24 hours. Despite the slight decrease in the number of patients, the large decrease in test positivity rates remains a concern. There are currently 323828 patients undergoing treatment in the state. The CM said that about 50,000 patients are being treated in Ernakulam district alone.

The government is preparing to tighten controls in the wake of a wave in 19 active cases of Covid in the state. The IMA and KGMO had warned of an immediate lockdown in the state. There have been reports that lockdowns may be implemented in disease-prone districts in the state as the number of cases rises. There are reports that the state may have similar restrictions on lockdowns from next Tuesday.

Health Minister KK Shailaja’s response was that a complete lockdown would be implemented if necessary considering the situation in the state. This approach will also be considered if necessary. The health minister told Asianet News that the state was currently implementing a local lockdown and would implement a state-wide lockdown if necessary. The Health Minister said that there is a shortage of vaccines in Kerala and although the Central Government has been asked for more vaccines, only a limited number of vaccines are available.

With more than 30,000 patients per day in the last few days in the state, there is a shortage of hospital beds in many places. In Ernakulam, which has the highest number of patients, ICU beds are not available in many hospitals. In this situation, the district administration and the government are in the process of increasing the number of beds with oxygen facilities.