Gujarat: Fire at Welfare hospital, Covid patients died

Bharuch: A fire broke out at a hospital in Gujarat’s Bharuch in the early hours on Saturday, at least 18 coronavirus patients died.

Extremely unpleasant visuals of the tragedy showed remains of some patients on stretchers and beds.

At the four-storeyed Welfare Hospital, there were around 50 other patients when the fire broke out in the COVID-19 ward at 1 am. They were rescued by locals and firefighters, an official said.

“As per information at 6.30 am, the death count in the tragedy stood at 18. Immediately after the fire, we had confirmation of 12 deaths,” a police official told PTI.

A senior police officer in Bharuch, Rajendrasinh Chudasama, said the 12 patients in the COVID-19 ward died due to the fire and resultant smoke.

It is not certain if the remaining six also died in the Welfare Hospital or while being shifted to other hospitals.

The COVID-19 assigned hospital is situated on the Bharuch-Jambusar highway, around 190 km from the state capital Ahmedabad and is being run by a trust.

The official said the cause of the fire is yet to be discovered.

The fire was brought under control within an hour and around 50 patients were rescued by locals as well as firefighters, a fire official said. They were shifted to nearby hospitals, he added.