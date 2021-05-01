‘How to stop coronavirus spread in India: Chief medical advisor to the US president gives expert opinion

Anthony Stephen Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the US President and the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has suggested a way to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection India. The top US epidemiologist has said that the country must declare a lockdown for a few weeks in India. he said that by imposing a lockdown for a few weeks the country can stop the second wave of infection. Anthony Stephen Fauci said this in an interview given to Indian Express daily.

“Well, one of the things you really need to do, to the extent that you can, is shut down temporarily the country, I think is important. If we want to time out and go back to what I said: there is the immediate, the intermediate, and the long range (measures to contain the virus). “I think the most important thing in the immediate is to get oxygen, get supplies, get medication, get PPE, those kinds of things but also, one of the immediate things to do is to essentially call a shutdown of the country,” said Fauci.

“Literally, lock down so that you wind up having less spread. No one likes to lock down the country. Well, that’s a problem when you do it for six months. You’ve got to get supplies. You’ve got to make contractual arrangements with the various companies that are out there in the world. There are many companies that now have vaccines. I think you have to negotiate with them to try and get a commitment. And also, India is the largest vaccine-producing country in the world. That’s the thing — you should rev up your own capabilities to make vaccines,” he said.