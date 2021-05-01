Ink pen and MV Vijayan… Read now to know his craze for the pen…

If we are asked how many pens we used in a year for writing, the answer will be twenty or thirty pens. But when asked Vijayan Mash about the pens used within 29 years, his answer will be one and only ink pen. MV Vijayan, who has treasured the pen for whole his life, has stepped down from his 36-year teaching career on Friday. His teaching career ended after signing the files of Naalilaamkandam U.P. school with his favourite ink pen. He got the ink pen soon after he got the PSC appointment as a teacher.

The sleek handwriting of Vijayan Mash was highly commendable at the time. Therefore, in most school programs, he was assigned to write on the winners’ certificate. In 1992, an ink pen was needed to write a certificate in a quiz program for students conducted by the Sastra Sahitya Parishad. That is how he bought a pen for Rs 150 from a shop in Kasargod town. That pen has never left Vijayan Mash since now.

Once the pen got damaged, but Mash did not want to lose the pen which had been with him for ten years. He searched for a person to repair his pen at Kasargode, but he couldn’t find one. Finally, a man from Thiruvananthapuram was brought in to repair the ebony pen. Mash has decided to keep the pen intact even in his retired life. Vijayan Mash is a native of Kannur Eramam. His wife is Soudamini, a teacher at Pallikkara Welfare School, and two children – Dr Megha and Mridul.