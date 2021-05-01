Maruti Suzuki Records Month-on-Month sale of 2.37 Per Cent

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, has recorded a month-on-month (MoM) sales growth of 2.37 per cent in April 2021 selling 1,59,691 units as compared to 1,55,983 units sold in March 2021. Even Maruti Suzuki recorded nil sales in April last year when the entire nation was under a strict lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. That said, compared to sales in the corresponding month in 2019, the company has recorded 11.48 per cent growth as it sold just 1,43,245 units.

Now, it should also be noted that FY2019-20 was a period of prolonged slowdown in auto sales, hence 2018 is believed to give a better perspective which was a period of healthy growth. And when taking April 2018 as the base, Maruti Suzuki has witnessed a dip in sales of 7.68 per cent as it sold 1,72,986 units in April 2018. Coming back to the current scenario, sales in April 2021 are not at par with previous expectations as India is again hit by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and is witnessing partial lockdown in several states. Moreover, footfalls and enquiries across the country have started deteriorating drastically, taking a toll on auto sales.