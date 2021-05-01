Match Highlights PBKS vs RCB IPL 2021 Match: Harpreet Brar, KL Rahul Power Punjab Kings.

In the 26th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Punjab Kings (PBKS) thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 34 runs at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Rookie Harpreet Brar wreaked havoc with the ball and produced a spell of a lifetime to guide his side to register a memorable victory. The 25-year-old picked up the prized wickets of RCB big fishes Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers to sink their chase of 180. Brar offered the KL Rahul unit with the breakthrough as he cleaned up the RCB skipper on 35 off 34 balls.

Maxwell, who was taking part in in opposition to his former franchise, additionally did not rise to the ocassion and was cleaned up by Brar on 0 and De Villiers too was eliminated by the 25-year-old for 3 off 9 balls.

Brar only conceded 19 runs in his quota of 4 overs and completely destroyed the RCB batting line up. Another spinner Ravi Bishnoi too, joined Brar in the party as he dismissed a couple of scalps for 17 runs in 4 overs.

Earlier, KL Rahul shined with the willow and scored an unbeaten 91 runs to take Punjab to 179/5 after Kohli and Co. invited them to bat first.

Apart from Rahul, power-striker Chris Gayle made a valuable contribution of 46 from 24 balls at a strike rate of 191.67. With the victory, Punjab climbed up to the fifth spot in the points table.