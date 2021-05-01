Over 91 Lakh people gathered in Mahakumbh despite Covid-19 surge: Govt data

At least 9.1 million pilgrims visited Haridwar for the Mahakumbh this year, the event’s organisers announced on Thursday, underlining the risk of infection at the mega event that was widely criticised for rampant violation of Covid-19 protocols and massive overcrowding during an alarming surge in cases that inundated hospitals and sparked critical shortages of medical supplies.

The Kumbh Mela Force, a government body, said 9.1 million pilgrims took the holy dip in the Ganga from January 14 to April 27. The bulk of this — at least six million people — congregated in April, coinciding with the worst surge in the second wave of the pandemic.

The highest gathering of 3.5 million was reported for the Somvati Amavasya holy dip, or the first shahi snan, on April 12. On March 11, for Maha Shivratri, 3.2 million pilgrims arrived for the bath. 1.3 million pilgrims gathered on Mesh Sankranti-Baisakhi, or the second shahi snan, on April 14. For the third shahi snan, on April 27, the numbers plummetted to about 25,000, though there was little adherence to any Covid protocols.