Tiku Weds Sheru: Kangana Ranaut’s digital debut as Producer.

Actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her digital debut as producer with the upcoming film “Tiku Weds Sheru”, a love story and a satire. Kangana dives into webspace with her production house Manikarnika Films and launches its logo on Saturday.

“We will also launch new talents and take risks with new concepts. We feel the digital audience is slightly more evolved than the regular cinema-going audience,” she added. Details about the upcoming project have yet to be announced and it is still unclear whether she will star in the project as well.

Ranaut, who celebrated 15 years in Bollywood earlier this week, has been actively expanding her skills in the film industry, having penned dialogues for ‘Simran’, while turning director for ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana’s much-awaited project ‘Thalaivi’ which was slated to get a theatrical release on April 23, this year got postponed due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in India.

Ranaut’s upcoming projects include ‘Tejas’, ‘Dhaakad’, ‘Manikarnika: The Legend of Didda’ and her role as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.