Covid supplies: US sends oxygen cylinders and other medical equipments to India

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs informed that a flight from the USA carrying 1,000 oxygen cylinders, regulators and other medical equipment landed in India on Saturday night.

“Cooperation with US continues! Another flight from USA arrives carrying over 1000 oxygen cylinders, regulators & other medical equipment. Third shipment in a period of 2 days adding to our oxygen capacities. Grateful to US for its support,” tweeted Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs.

Earlier on Friday, the US had sent the third set of its several emergency COVID-19 relief shipments to India.

President Joe Biden reaffirmed that the US is resolute to support India in its efforts to contain the pandemic during the talks, earlier this week.

The supplies sent from the US to India will include things worth more than USD 100 million, including 1,000 refillable oxygen cylinders, 15 million N95 masks, and one million rapid diagnostic tests.

The Biden government has also redirected its own order of AstraZeneca manufacturing supplies to India, which will allow it to make over 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.