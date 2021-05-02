Kerala Assembly Election 2021 Update: MM Mani leads by 20,000 votes

The counting of votes for the Kerala Assembly is underway. As per latest updates, the ruling LDF is leading in 91 seats. BJP is leading in 3 seats and the UDF is leading in 46 seats.

MM Mani, the electricity minister in Kerala is leading in Udumbanchola seat by more than 20,000 votes. Health minister KK Shailaja is leading by 12, 000 votes. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is also leading by 4500 votes.

But, Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel is trailing by 2000 votes.