The people of Kerala has wrote a new history. Kerala state has rewrite the trend of changing the fronts in every election. As per latest updates, the ruling Left Democratic Front led by COM will continue its rule in the state.

As per latest update, LDF is leading in 91 seats out of 140. The UDF led by Congress is only leading in 46. BJP is leading in 3 seats.

Kerala is the only Left-ruled state in the country.