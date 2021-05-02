‘Salutes to people of Kerala’: Sitaram Yechury on CPM’s victory in Kerala

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury has thanked the people of Kerala for re-electing the party in Kerala state. CPM led LDF has retained the power in the state with a whopping a majority of 99 seats out of 140 seats. For the last four decades, the state has set a trend of swinging between the LDF and UDF.

“I thank the people of Kerala for reposing faith in an unprecedented manner in the way that the previous LDF government tackled all the challenges that the people have faced and also the pandemic scourge. The government gave a Kerala model to the world on how to handle the pandemic. The CPI(M)-led LDF will play its due role in this and we expect that the people of Kerala who have always stood up as one will continue to do so in a more stronger manner. We have to make sure that we come together to beat this disease and create a better India and a better Kerala for all of us”, said Sitaram Yechury in a video message.