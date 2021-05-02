Shashi Tharoor congratulates Kerala CM

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor congratulated Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for securing a landmark victory in the assembly polls. The CPI(M)-led LDF leads 99 seats out of the 140 seats in Kerala.

Tharoor tweeted, “My congratulations to @CMOKerala @vijayanPinarayi for his remarkable re-election, a first in 44 years. It is our duty to respect the confidence the people have shown in him & his government. In the fight against #Covid & communalism, he should have our support.” He also requested everyone, to extend support to Pinarayi Vijayan in the battle against COVID and communalism.